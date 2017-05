LONDON Scottish champions Celtic have been hit with a fine after their fans let off fireworks and their players lost discipline during a Europa League match in Turkey.

European soccer's governing body fined the club 13,000 euros ($14,300) for the conduct during the 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce in December.

Five Celtic players were booked during the match. They finished bottom of their group, behind Molde, Fenerbahce and Ajax.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

(Editing by Ed Osmond)