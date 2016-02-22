Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Monday Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Tuesday, February 23 (GMT) Arsenal (England) v Barcelona (Spain) (1945) Juventus (Italy) v Bayern Munich (Germany) (1945) Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Wednesday, February 24 (GMT) Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) v Manchester City (England) (1945) PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) v Atletico Madrid (Spain) (1945)