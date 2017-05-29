Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
May 29 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Champions LeagueFinal Final match on Monday Main Tournament - Final Saturday, June 3 (GMT) Juventus (Italy) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845)
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.