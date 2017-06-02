Soccer-Arsenal's Asano rejoins Stuttgart on loan
June 23 Arsenal forward Takuma Asano will return to VfB Stuttgart for a second successive season on loan, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
June 2 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Champions LeagueFinal Final match on Friday Main Tournament - Final Saturday, June 3 (GMT) Juventus (Italy) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845)
June 23 Arsenal forward Takuma Asano will return to VfB Stuttgart for a second successive season on loan, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
June 23 Mexicans Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera have signed three-year deals at Rangers, bringing to eight the number of players to join the Scottish side this summer as manager Pedro Caixinha overhauls a squad that finished 36 points behind champions Celtic.