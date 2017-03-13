Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Monday Main Tournament - Last 16, second leg Tuesday, March 14 (GMT) Juventus (Italy) v Porto (Portugal) (1945) Leicester City (England) v Sevilla (Spain) (1945) Main Tournament - Last 16, second leg Wednesday, March 15 (GMT) Monaco (France) v Manchester City (England) (1945) Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) (1945)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.