Soccer-Kewell takes charge at Crawley Town
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Monday Main Tournament - Last 16, second leg Tuesday, March 15 (GMT) Atletico Madrid (Spain) v PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) (1945) Manchester City (England) v Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) (1945) Main Tournament - Last 16, second leg Wednesday, March 16 (GMT) Bayern Munich (Germany) v Juventus (Italy) (1945) Barcelona (Spain) v Arsenal (England) (1945)
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.