Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Monday Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Tuesday, February 16 (GMT) Benfica (Portugal) v Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) (1945) Paris St Germain (France) v Chelsea (England) (1945) Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Wednesday, February 17 (GMT) Gent (Belgium) v VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) (1945) AS Roma (Italy) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1945)