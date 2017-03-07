March 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 7, second leg Arsenal (England) - Bayern Munich (Germany) 1-5 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Bayern Munich - Arsenal 5-1. Bayern Munich win 10-2 on aggregate. Napoli (Italy) - Real Madrid (Spain) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Napoli 3-1. Real Madrid win 6-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 8, second leg Barcelona (Spain) v Paris St Germain (France) (1945) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Benfica (Portugal) (1945)