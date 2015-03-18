March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, March 18, second leg Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Juventus (Italy) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Juventus - Borussia Dortmund 2-1. Juventus win 5-1 on aggregate. Barcelona (Spain) - Manchester City (England) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Manchester City - Barcelona 1-2. Barcelona win 3-1 on aggregate. Tuesday, March 17, second leg Monaco (France) - Arsenal (England) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Arsenal - Monaco 1-3. Monaco win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-0, penalty shootout: 3-2) First leg: Bayer Leverkusen - Atletico Madrid 1-0. Atletico Madrid win 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 on aggregate.