March 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, March 8, second leg Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Benfica (Portugal) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Benfica - Borussia Dortmund 1-0. Borussia Dortmund win 4-1 on aggregate. Barcelona (Spain) - Paris St Germain (France) 6-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Paris St Germain - Barcelona 4-0. Barcelona win 6-5 on aggregate. Tuesday, March 7, second leg Arsenal (England) - Bayern Munich (Germany) 1-5 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Bayern Munich - Arsenal 5-1. Bayern Munich win 10-2 on aggregate. Napoli (Italy) - Real Madrid (Spain) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Napoli 3-1. Real Madrid win 6-2 on aggregate.