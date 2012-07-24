July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 2 second leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 2 Tuesday, July 24, second leg KR (Iceland) - HJK Helsinki (Finland) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: HJK Helsinki - KR 7-0. HJK Helsinki win 9-1 on aggregate. Zeljeznicar Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Maribor (Slovenia) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Maribor - Zeljeznicar Sarajevo 4-1. Maribor win 6-2 on aggregate. Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) - Valletta FC (Malta) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Valletta FC - Partizan Belgrade 1-4. Partizan Belgrade win 7-2 on aggregate. Debrecen (Hungary) - Skenderbeu (Albania) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Skenderbeu - Debrecen 1-0. Debrecen win 3-1 on aggregate. Basel (Switzerland) - Flora Tallinn (Estonia) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Flora Tallinn - Basel 0-2. Basel win 5-0 on aggregate. Ekranas Panevezys (Lithuania) - Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Shamrock Rovers - Ekranas Panevezys 0-0. Ekranas Panevezys win 2-1 on aggregate. FC Zestafoni (Georgia) - Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan) 2-2 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Neftchi Baku - FC Zestafoni 3-0. Neftchi Baku win 5-2 on aggregate. Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) - Ulysses Yerevan (Armenia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Ulysses Yerevan - Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1. Sheriff Tiraspol win 2-0 on aggregate. Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (Israel) - Zilina (Slovakia) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Zilina - Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1-0. Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona win 2-1 on aggregate. Salzburg (Austria) - F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) 4-3 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: F91 Dudelange - Salzburg 1-0. F91 Dudelange win on away goals after 4-4 on aggregate. FK Ventspils (Latvia) - Molde (Norway) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Molde - FK Ventspils 3-0. Molde win 4-1 on aggregate. Shakhtyor IK (Kazakhstan) - Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-0) AET First leg: Slovan Liberec - Shakhtyor IK 1-0. Slovan Liberec win 2-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, July 25 Helsingborg (Sweden) v The New Saints (Wales) (1715) Vardar Skopje (Macedonia FYR) v BATE Borisov (Belarus) (1800) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) v Ludogorets (Bulgaria) (1845) Linfield (Northern Ireland) v AEL Limassol (Cyprus) (1845) Slask Wroclaw (Poland) v FK Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro) (1845)