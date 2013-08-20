Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Tuesday
Play-off round
Tuesday, August 20, first leg
FC Pacos de Ferreira (Portugal) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 1-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Olympique Lyon (France) - Real Sociedad (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - AC Milan (Italy) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Maribor (Slovenia) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Shakhtyor IK (Kazakhstan) - Celtic (Scotland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 21
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) v Austria Vienna (Austria) (1845)
Fenerbahce (Turkey) v Arsenal (England) (1845)
Schalke 04 (Germany) v PAOK Salonika (Greece) (1845)
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) v Legia Warsaw (Poland) (1845)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Basel (Switzerland) (1845)