Soccer-Scottish Cup final result
May 27 (Gracenote) - Result from the Scottish Cup Final match on Saturday Final Saturday, May 27 Celtic - Aberdeen 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
April 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, April 18, second leg Leicester City (England) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Leicester City 1-0. Atletico Madrid win 2-1 on aggregate. Real Madrid (Spain) - Bayern Munich (Germany) 4-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-2) AET First leg: Bayern Munich - Real Madrid 1-2. Real Madrid win 6-3 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, April 19, second leg Monaco (France) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany) (1845) Barcelona (Spain) v Juventus (Italy) (1845)
LONDON, May 27 Watford have appointed former Hull City manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a two-year deal to replace Italian Walter Mazzarri who left at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Saturday.