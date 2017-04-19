Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, April 19, second leg Monaco (France) - Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Borussia Dortmund - Monaco 2-3. Monaco win 6-3 on aggregate. Barcelona (Spain) - Juventus (Italy) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Juventus - Barcelona 3-0. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Tuesday, April 18, second leg Leicester City (England) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Leicester City 1-0. Atletico Madrid win 2-1 on aggregate. Real Madrid (Spain) - Bayern Munich (Germany) 4-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-2) AET First leg: Bayern Munich - Real Madrid 1-2. Real Madrid win 6-3 on aggregate.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.