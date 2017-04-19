April 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, April 19, second leg Monaco (France) - Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Borussia Dortmund - Monaco 2-3. Monaco win 6-3 on aggregate. Barcelona (Spain) - Juventus (Italy) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Juventus - Barcelona 3-0. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Tuesday, April 18, second leg Leicester City (England) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Leicester City 1-0. Atletico Madrid win 2-1 on aggregate. Real Madrid (Spain) - Bayern Munich (Germany) 4-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-2) AET First leg: Bayern Munich - Real Madrid 1-2. Real Madrid win 6-3 on aggregate.