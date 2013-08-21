Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Wednesday Play-off round Wednesday, August 21, first leg Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) - Austria Vienna (Austria) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Arsenal (England) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Basel (Switzerland) 2-4 (halftime: 1-1) Schalke 04 (Germany) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, August 20, first leg FC Pacos de Ferreira (Portugal) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 1-4 (halftime: 0-1) Olympique Lyon (France) - Real Sociedad (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - AC Milan (Italy) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Maribor (Slovenia) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) Shakhtyor IK (Kazakhstan) - Celtic (Scotland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)