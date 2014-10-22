Soccer-Kane hopes "golden boot" can fire Tottenham to glory
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group B matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 22 Liverpool (England) 0 Real Madrid (Spain) 3 Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1 Basel (Switzerland) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 10 2 9 2 Ludogorets 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 ------------------------- 3 Liverpool 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 ------------------------- 4 Basel 3 1 0 2 2 6 3 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
* Neuer out for rest of season with broken foot (Updates with Bayern filing complaint over police actions)