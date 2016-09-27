Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group G matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 27 FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 4 Club Bruges (Belgium) 0 Leicester City (England) 1 Porto (Portugal) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 2 FC Copenhagen 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 ------------------------- 3 Porto 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 ------------------------- 4 Club Bruges 2 0 0 2 0 7 0 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League preliminary round