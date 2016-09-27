Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group E matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 27 Monaco (France) 1 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 1 CSKA Moscow (Russia) 0 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monaco 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 ------------------------- 3 Bayer Leverkusen 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 ------------------------- 4 CSKA Moscow 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League preliminary round