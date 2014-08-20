Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Wednesday
Play-off round
Wednesday, August 20, first leg
AaB Aalborg (Denmark) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Lille (France) - Porto (Portugal) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Maribor (Slovenia) - Celtic (Scotland) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Standard Liege (Belgium) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Tuesday, August 19, first leg
Besiktas (Turkey) - Arsenal (England) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2-3 (halftime: 2-3)
Napoli (Italy) - Athletic Club (Spain) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Salzburg (Austria) - Malmo (Sweden) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)