Aug 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Tuesday Play-off round Tuesday, August 23, second leg Monaco (France) - Villarreal (Spain) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Villarreal - Monaco 1-2. Monaco win 3-1 on aggregate. AS Roma (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Porto - AS Roma 1-1. Porto win 4-1 on aggregate. Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Celtic (Scotland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Celtic - Hapoel Beer Sheva 5-2. Celtic win 5-4 on aggregate. Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Dundalk (Ireland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Dundalk - Legia Warsaw 0-2. Legia Warsaw win 3-1 on aggregate. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Ludogorets - Viktoria Plzen 2-0. Ludogorets win 4-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Play-off round Wednesday, August 24, second leg Salzburg (Austria) v Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) (1845) Manchester City (England) v Steaua Bucharest (Romania) (1845) Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) v Young Boys (Switzerland) (1845) APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark) (1845) Rostov (Russia) v Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) (1845)