March 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, March 15, second leg Monaco (France) - Manchester City (England) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Manchester City - Monaco 5-3. Monaco win on away goals after 6-6 on aggregate. Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Bayer Leverkusen - Atletico Madrid 2-4. Atletico Madrid win 4-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate.