July 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Tuesday
Qualifying Round 3
Tuesday, July 26, first leg
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) - Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Rostov (Russia) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Partizani (Albania) - Salzburg (Austria) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
BATE Borisov (Belarus) - Dundalk (Ireland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Qualifying Round 3
Wednesday, July 27, first leg
FC Astana (Kazakhstan) v Celtic (Scotland) (1400)
Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) v APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) (1715)
FC Astra (Romania) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark) (1730)
Fenerbahce (Turkey) v Monaco (France) (1830)
AS Trencin (Slovakia) v Legia Warsaw (Poland) (1830)
Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) v Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) (1845)