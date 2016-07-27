Soccer-Happy Sigurdsson says no plans to leave Swansea
May 19 Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is happy at the Premier League club and is not looking to leave unless the Welsh side want to sell him.
July 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Wednesday Qualifying Round 3 Wednesday, July 27, first leg Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) - Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) AS Trencin (Slovakia) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Monaco (France) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) FC Astra (Romania) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) FC Astana (Kazakhstan) - Celtic (Scotland) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, July 26, first leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) - Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Rostov (Russia) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Partizani (Albania) - Salzburg (Austria) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) BATE Borisov (Belarus) - Dundalk (Ireland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
May 19 Premier League champions Chelsea will challenge for all four major trophies next season, midfielder N'Golo Kante said after picking up the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Player of the Year award.