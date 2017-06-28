Soccer-Former England midfielder Parker retires
June 29 Former England and Fulham midfielder Scott Parker has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36.
June 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 1 first leg matches on Wednesday Qualifying Round 1 Wednesday, June 28, first leg Linfield (Northern Ireland) - La Fiorita (San Marino) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, June 27, first leg Hibernians (Malta) - FCI Tallinn (Estonia) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) The New Saints (Wales) - Europa FC (Gibraltar) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Vikingur (Faroe Islands) - Trepca'89 (Kosovo) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Alashkert (Armenia) - FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
June 29 Former England and Fulham midfielder Scott Parker has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36.
June 29 Mainz 05 have signed winger Victor Fischer from Middlesbrough on a four-year contract, the Bundesliga club said.