UPDATE 1-Soccer-Magical Can goal boosts Liverpool's top-four push
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Wednesday Play-off round Wednesday, August 19, first leg Celtic (Scotland) - Malmo (Sweden) 3-2 (halftime: 2-0) FC Basel (Switzerland) - Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Rapid Vienna (Austria) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Skenderbeu (Albania) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Valencia (Spain) - Monaco (France) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, August 18, first leg BATE Borisov (Belarus) - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Lazio (Italy) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Manchester United (England) - Club Bruges (Belgium) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1) Sporting (Portugal) - CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Astana (Kazakhstan) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 7