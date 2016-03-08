March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday
Last 16
Tuesday, March 8, second leg
Real Madrid (Spain) - AS Roma (Italy) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: AS Roma - Real Madrid 0-2. Real Madrid win 4-0 on aggregate.
VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) - Gent (Belgium) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: Gent - VfL Wolfsburg 2-3. VfL Wolfsburg win 4-2 on aggregate.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Wednesday, March 9, second leg
Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) v Benfica (Portugal) (1700)
Chelsea (England) v Paris St Germain (France) (1945)