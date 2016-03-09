March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, March 9, second leg Chelsea (England) - Paris St Germain (France) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Paris St Germain - Chelsea 2-1. Paris St Germain win 4-2 on aggregate. Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) - Benfica (Portugal) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Benfica - Zenit St Petersburg 1-0. Benfica win 3-1 on aggregate. Tuesday, March 8, second leg Real Madrid (Spain) - AS Roma (Italy) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: AS Roma - Real Madrid 0-2. Real Madrid win 4-0 on aggregate. VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) - Gent (Belgium) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Gent - VfL Wolfsburg 2-3. VfL Wolfsburg win 4-2 on aggregate.