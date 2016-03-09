March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday
Last 16
Wednesday, March 9, second leg
Chelsea (England) - Paris St Germain (France) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
First leg: Paris St Germain - Chelsea 2-1. Paris St Germain win 4-2 on aggregate.
Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) - Benfica (Portugal) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: Benfica - Zenit St Petersburg 1-0. Benfica win 3-1 on aggregate.
Tuesday, March 8, second leg
Real Madrid (Spain) - AS Roma (Italy) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: AS Roma - Real Madrid 0-2. Real Madrid win 4-0 on aggregate.
VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) - Gent (Belgium) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: Gent - VfL Wolfsburg 2-3. VfL Wolfsburg win 4-2 on aggregate.