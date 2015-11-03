Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group B matches on Tuesday Tuesday, November 3 Manchester United (England) 1 CSKA Moscow (Russia) 0 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 2 PSV Eindhoven 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 ------------------------- 3 VfL Wolfsburg 4 2 0 2 4 4 6 ------------------------- 4 CSKA Moscow 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League preliminary round
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half