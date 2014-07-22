July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 2 second leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 2 Tuesday, July 22, second leg Celtic (Scotland) - KR (Iceland) 4-0 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: KR - Celtic 0-1. Celtic win 5-0 on aggregate. Debrecen (Hungary) - Cliftonville (Northern Ireland) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Cliftonville - Debrecen 0-0. Debrecen win 2-0 on aggregate. Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Dinamo Zagreb - Zalgiris Vilnius 2-0. Dinamo Zagreb win 4-0 on aggregate. HB (Faroe Islands) - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Partizan Belgrade - HB 3-0. Partizan Belgrade win 6-1 on aggregate. Skenderbeu (Albania) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: BATE Borisov - Skenderbeu 0-0. BATE Borisov win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate. The New Saints (Wales) - Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Slovan Bratislava - The New Saints 1-0. Slovan Bratislava win 3-0 on aggregate. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) - FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: FC Santa Coloma - Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-1. Maccabi Tel Aviv win 3-0 on aggregate. Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) - Valletta FC (Malta) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Valletta FC - Qarabag Agdam 0-1. Qarabag Agdam win 5-0 on aggregate. F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Ludogorets - F91 Dudelange 4-0. Ludogorets win 5-1 on aggregate. FC Levadia Tallinn (Estonia) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Sparta Prague - FC Levadia Tallinn 7-0. Sparta Prague win 8-1 on aggregate. Sutjeska Niksic (Montenegro) - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Sheriff Tiraspol - Sutjeska Niksic 2-0. Sheriff Tiraspol win 5-0 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Qualifying Round 2, second leg Wednesday, July 23 FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) v Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) (1500) HJK Helsinki (Finland) v Rabotnicki Skopje (FYR Macedonia) (1600) FK Ventspils (Latvia) v Malmo (Sweden) (1600) Steaua Bucharest (Romania) v Stromsgodset IF (Norway) (1730) Maribor (Slovenia) v Zrinjski (Bosnia & Herzegovina) (1800) St. Patrick's Athletic (Ireland) v Legia Warsaw (Poland) (1845)