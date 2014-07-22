Soccer-Swansea believe they can avoid drop, says midfielder Ki
April 17 Swansea City believe they can get positive results in their five remaining matches and avoid relegation from the Premier League, midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has said.
July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 2 second leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 2 Tuesday, July 22, second leg Celtic (Scotland) - KR (Iceland) 4-0 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: KR - Celtic 0-1. Celtic win 5-0 on aggregate. Debrecen (Hungary) - Cliftonville (Northern Ireland) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Cliftonville - Debrecen 0-0. Debrecen win 2-0 on aggregate. Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Dinamo Zagreb - Zalgiris Vilnius 2-0. Dinamo Zagreb win 4-0 on aggregate. HB (Faroe Islands) - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Partizan Belgrade - HB 3-0. Partizan Belgrade win 6-1 on aggregate. Skenderbeu (Albania) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: BATE Borisov - Skenderbeu 0-0. BATE Borisov win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate. The New Saints (Wales) - Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Slovan Bratislava - The New Saints 1-0. Slovan Bratislava win 3-0 on aggregate. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) - FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: FC Santa Coloma - Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-1. Maccabi Tel Aviv win 3-0 on aggregate. Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) - Valletta FC (Malta) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Valletta FC - Qarabag Agdam 0-1. Qarabag Agdam win 5-0 on aggregate. F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Ludogorets - F91 Dudelange 4-0. Ludogorets win 5-1 on aggregate. FC Levadia Tallinn (Estonia) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Sparta Prague - FC Levadia Tallinn 7-0. Sparta Prague win 8-1 on aggregate. Sutjeska Niksic (Montenegro) - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Sheriff Tiraspol - Sutjeska Niksic 2-0. Sheriff Tiraspol win 5-0 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Qualifying Round 2, second leg Wednesday, July 23 FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) v Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) (1500) HJK Helsinki (Finland) v Rabotnicki Skopje (FYR Macedonia) (1600) FK Ventspils (Latvia) v Malmo (Sweden) (1600) Steaua Bucharest (Romania) v Stromsgodset IF (Norway) (1730) Maribor (Slovenia) v Zrinjski (Bosnia & Herzegovina) (1800) St. Patrick's Athletic (Ireland) v Legia Warsaw (Poland) (1845)
April 17 Everton must focus on their own performances and ignore what the clubs around them are doing as they bid to finish among the Premier League's top six, defender Ashley Williams has said.