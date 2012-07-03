Soccer-Midfielder Williams extends Palace stay
June 8 Midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a contract extension at Crystal Palace to keep him at the Premier League team until 2019, the club announced on Wednesday.
July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League qualifying round one first leg matches on Tuesday Linfield (Northern Ireland) - B36 Tórshavn (Faroe Islands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Valletta FC (Malta) - FC Lusitans (Andorra) 8-0 (halftime: 6-0) F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) - Tre Penne (San Marino) 7-0 (halftime: 2-0)
June 8 Midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a contract extension at Crystal Palace to keep him at the Premier League team until 2019, the club announced on Wednesday.
June 8 Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi is concerned that his lack of playing time at Chelsea could derail his hopes of playing at next year's World Cup finals.