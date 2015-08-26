Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Wednesday Play-off round Wednesday, August 26, second leg APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Astana (Kazakhstan) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Astana - APOEL Nicosia 1-0. Astana win 2-1 on aggregate. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Lazio (Italy) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Lazio - Bayer Leverkusen 1-0. Bayer Leverkusen win 3-1 on aggregate. Club Bruges (Belgium) - Manchester United (England) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Manchester United - Club Bruges 3-1. Manchester United win 7-1 on aggregate. CSKA Moscow (Russia) - Sporting (Portugal) 3-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Sporting - CSKA Moscow 2-1. CSKA Moscow win 4-3 on aggregate. Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: BATE Borisov - Partizan Belgrade 1-0. BATE Borisov win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, August 25, second leg Monaco (France) - Valencia (Spain) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Valencia - Monaco 3-1. Valencia win 4-3 on aggregate. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) - Skenderbeu (Albania) 4-1 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Skenderbeu - Dinamo Zagreb 1-2. Dinamo Zagreb win 6-2 on aggregate. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) - FC Basel (Switzerland) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: FC Basel - Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-2. Maccabi Tel Aviv win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. Malmo (Sweden) - Celtic (Scotland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Celtic - Malmo 3-2. Malmo win 4-3 on aggregate. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Rapid Vienna (Austria) 2-2 (halftime: 2-2) First leg: Rapid Vienna - Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1. Shakhtar Donetsk win 3-2 on aggregate.