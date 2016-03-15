March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 15, second leg Atletico Madrid (Spain) - PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 8-7) First leg: PSV Eindhoven - Atletico Madrid 0-0. Atletico Madrid win 8-7 on penalties after 0-0 on aggregate. Manchester City (England) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Dynamo Kiev - Manchester City 1-3. Manchester City win 3-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 16, second leg Barcelona (Spain) v Arsenal (England) (1945) Bayern Munich (Germany) v Juventus (Italy) (1945)