Soccer-Huddersfield win shootout to reach playoff final
May 17 Huddersfield Town reached England's second tier Championship playoff final as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.
March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 15, second leg Atletico Madrid (Spain) - PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 8-7) First leg: PSV Eindhoven - Atletico Madrid 0-0. Atletico Madrid win 8-7 on penalties after 0-0 on aggregate. Manchester City (England) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Dynamo Kiev - Manchester City 1-3. Manchester City win 3-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 16, second leg Barcelona (Spain) v Arsenal (England) (1945) Bayern Munich (Germany) v Juventus (Italy) (1945)
May 17 Huddersfield Town reached England's second tier Championship playoff final as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.
ROME, May 17 Garbine Muguruza emerged as a favourite to win the Italian Open after beating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko to reach the third round after world number one Angeliquer Kerber had earlier bowed out to Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit.