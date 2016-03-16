March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, March 16, second leg Bayern Munich (Germany) - Juventus (Italy) 4-2 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET First leg: Juventus - Bayern Munich 2-2. Bayern Munich win 6-4 on aggregate. Barcelona (Spain) - Arsenal (England) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Arsenal - Barcelona 0-2. Barcelona win 5-1 on aggregate. Tuesday, March 15, second leg Atletico Madrid (Spain) - PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 8-7) First leg: PSV Eindhoven - Atletico Madrid 0-0. Atletico Madrid win 8-7 on penalties after 0-0 on aggregate. Manchester City (England) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Dynamo Kiev - Manchester City 1-3. Manchester City win 3-1 on aggregate.