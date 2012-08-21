Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Tuesday
Play-off round
Tuesday, August 21, first leg
Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2)
Basel (Switzerland) - CFR Cluj (Romania) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Lille (France) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Helsingborg (Sweden) - Celtic (Scotland) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Spartak Moscow (Russia) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 22
Braga (Portugal) v Udinese (Italy) (1845)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) v Maribor (Slovenia) (1845)
AEL Limassol (Cyprus) v Anderlecht (Belgium) (1845)
Malaga (Spain) v Panathinaikos (Greece) (1845)
BATE Borisov (Belarus) v Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (Israel) (1845)