Soccer-Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
Oct 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group A matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 19 Arsenal (England) 6 Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 0 Paris St Germain (France) 3 FC Basel (Switzerland) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 3 2 1 0 9 1 7 2 Paris St Germain 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 ------------------------- 3 FC Basel 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 ------------------------- 4 Ludogorets 3 0 1 2 2 10 1 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League preliminary round
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, May 22 American billionaire businessman Michael Eisner is poised to take control of Portsmouth after the ex-Premier League club's Supporters Trust (PST) voted to sell its 48.5 per cent share on Monday.