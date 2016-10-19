Soccer-Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
Oct 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Champions League Group C matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 19 Celtic (Scotland) 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 2 Barcelona (Spain) 4 Manchester City (England) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 13 1 9 2 Manchester City 3 1 1 1 7 7 4 ------------------------- 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 ------------------------- 4 Celtic 3 0 1 2 3 12 1 1-2: Next round 3: Europa League preliminary round
LONDON, May 22 American billionaire businessman Michael Eisner is poised to take control of Portsmouth after the ex-Premier League club's Supporters Trust (PST) voted to sell its 48.5 per cent share on Monday.