July 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Wednesday
Qualifying Round 3
Wednesday, July 30, first leg
Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Celtic (Scotland) 4-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Maribor (Slovenia) - Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
AaB Aalborg (Denmark) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Feyenoord (Netherlands) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Standard Liege (Belgium) - Panathinaikos (Greece) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Grasshoppers (Switzerland) - Lille (France) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
AEL Limassol (Cyprus) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
HJK Helsinki (Finland) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 2-2 (halftime: 2-0)
Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) - Salzburg (Austria) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Tuesday, July 29, first leg
Debrecen (Hungary) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - Malmo (Sweden) 4-2 (halftime: 1-2)