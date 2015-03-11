March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, March 11, second leg Bayern Munich (Germany) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 7-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Shakhtar Donetsk - Bayern Munich 0-0. Bayern Munich win 7-0 on aggregate. Chelsea (England) - Paris St Germain (France) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET First leg: Paris St Germain - Chelsea 1-1. Paris St Germain win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. Tuesday, March 10, second leg Porto (Portugal) - FC Basel (Switzerland) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: FC Basel - Porto 1-1. Porto win 5-1 on aggregate. Real Madrid (Spain) - Schalke 04 (Germany) 3-4 (halftime: 2-2) First leg: Schalke 04 - Real Madrid 0-2. Real Madrid win 5-4 on aggregate.