Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Quarterfinal first leg matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, April 11, first leg Juventus (Italy) - Barcelona (Spain) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, April 12, first leg Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Monaco (France) (1645) Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Leicester City (England) (1845) Bayern Munich (Germany) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845)
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.