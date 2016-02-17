Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
LONDON, May 18 May 18 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 38 of the Premier League on May 21:
Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 17, first leg Gent (Belgium) - VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1) AS Roma (Italy) - Real Madrid (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, February 16, first leg Benfica (Portugal) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Paris St Germain (France) - Chelsea (England) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
LONDON, May 18 May 18 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 38 of the Premier League on May 21:
May 17 Huddersfield Town reached England's second tier Championship playoff final as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.