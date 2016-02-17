Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 17, first leg Gent (Belgium) - VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1) AS Roma (Italy) - Real Madrid (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, February 16, first leg Benfica (Portugal) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Paris St Germain (France) - Chelsea (England) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)