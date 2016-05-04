UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Semifinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 4 Real Madrid 1 Fernando 20og Manchester City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 78,300 - - - Tuesday, May 3 Bayern Munich 2 Xabi Alonso 31, Robert Lewandowski 74 Missed penalty: Thomas Mueller 34 Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 54 Missed penalty: Fernando Torres 84 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 70,000 - - -
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
Madrid, May 16 Zinedine Zidane insisted his Real Madrid stars don't feel like champions yet, as his side close in on a potential double.