Soccer-Huddersfield win shootout to reach playoff final
May 17 Huddersfield Town reached England's second tier Championship playoff final as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Tuesday FC Copenhagen 1 Andrija Pavlovic 43 APOEL Nicosia 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,519 - - - Dinamo Zagreb 1 Marko Rog 76pen Salzburg 1 Valentino Lazaro 59 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,784 - - - Steaua Bucharest 0 Manchester City 5 David Silva 13, Sergio Aguero 41,78,89, Nolito 49 Missed penalty: Sergio Aguero 9,21 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 45,327 - - - Ajax Amsterdam 1 Davy Klaassen 38pen Rostov 1 Christian Noboa 13 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 51,463 - - - Young Boys 1 Miralem Sulejmani 56 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Raffael 11, Andre Hahn 67, Alain Rochat 70og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,224 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, August 17 Celtic (Scotland) v Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) (1845) Dundalk (Ireland) v Legia Warsaw (Poland) (1845) Porto (Portugal) v AS Roma (Italy) (1845) Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) (1845) Villarreal (Spain) v Monaco (France) (1845)
May 17 Huddersfield Town reached England's second tier Championship playoff final as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.
ROME, May 17 Garbine Muguruza emerged as a favourite to win the Italian Open after beating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko to reach the third round after world number one Angeliquer Kerber had earlier bowed out to Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit.