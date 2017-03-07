Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, May 28
MONACO - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the grand prix to stretch his championship lead to 25 points. (MOTOR-F1-MONACO/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
March 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Napoli 1 Dries Mertens 24 Real Madrid 3 Sergio Ramos 51, Dries Mertens 57og, Alvaro Morata 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,695 - - - Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 20 Red Card: Laurent Koscielny 54 Bayern Munich 5 Robert Lewandowski 55pen, Arjen Robben 68, Douglas Costa 78, Arturo Vidal 80,85 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,911 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Benfica (Portugal) (1945) Barcelona (Spain) v Paris St Germain (France) (1945)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.