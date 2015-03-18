UPDATE 1-Soccer-Tottenham suffer crushing title blow with defeat at West Ham
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 18 Barcelona 1 Ivan Rakitic 31 Manchester City 0 Missed penalty: Sergio Aguero 78 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 92,551 - - - Borussia Dortmund 0 Juventus 3 Carlos Tevez 3,79, Alvaro Morata 70 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 65,851 - - - Tuesday, March 17 Atletico Madrid 1 Mario Suarez 27 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 48,273 Penalty Shootout: 3-2 - - - Monaco 0 Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 36, Aaron Ramsey 79 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,263 - - -
May 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Friday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace