Soccer-English Football League launches streaming service for overseas fans
MANCHESTER, England, May 3 The English Football League is launching a streaming broadcast service targeted at overseas fans of Championship and lower league clubs.
Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday Tuesday, November 24 Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 15,44, Lionel Messi 18,60, Gerard Pique 56, Adriano Correia 77 Missed penalty: Neymar 77 AS Roma 1 Edin Dzeko 90+1 Missed penalty: Edin Dzeko 82 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 71,433 - - - Bayern Munich 4 Douglas Costa 8, Robert Lewandowski 16, Thomas Mueller 20, Kingsley Coman 69 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 52 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 70,000 - - - Arsenal 3 Mesut Ozil 29, Alexis Sanchez 33,69 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 60,000 - - - Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 Red Card: Tal Ben-Haim 40 Chelsea 4 Gary Cahill 20, Willian 73, Oscar 77, Kurt Zouma 90+1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,000 - - - Porto 0 Dynamo Kiev 2 Andriy Yarmolenko 35pen, Derlis Gonzalez 64 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 40,000 - - - Olympique Lyon 1 Jordan Ferri 7 Ghent 2 Danijel Milicevic 32, Kalifa Coulibaly 90+5 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,000 - - - BATE Borisov 1 Mikhail Gordeychuk 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Admir Mehmedi 68 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,601 - - - Zenit St Petersburg 2 Oleg Shatov 15, Artem Dzyuba 74 Valencia 0 Red Card: Ruben Vezo 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,002 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, November 25 Malmo (Sweden) v Paris St Germain (France) (1945) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1945) CSKA Moscow (Russia) v VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) (1700) Manchester United (England) v PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) (1945) Astana (Kazakhstan) v Benfica (Portugal) (1500) Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Galatasaray (Turkey) (1945) Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) v Sevilla (Spain) (1945) Juventus (Italy) v Manchester City (England) (1945)
BARCELONA, May 3 Manchester United were given a much-needed boost in defence ahead of their Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo as coach Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday that Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly had all been passed fit. Centre backs Smalling and Jones have not played for six weeks since getting injured on England duty while Bailly has recovered after being forced off during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City.