Nov 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 26
Atletico Madrid 4 Raul Garcia 9, Mario Mandzukic 38,62,65
Olympiakos Piraeus 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 40,121
- - -
Malmo 0
Red Card: Erik Johansson 89
Juventus 2 Fernando Llorente 49, Carlos Tevez 88
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,500
- - -
Ludogorets 2 Dani Abalo 3, Georgi Terziev 88
Liverpool 2 Rickie Lambert 8, Jordan Henderson 37
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 37,143
- - -
Basel 0
Real Madrid 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 35
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,000
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Monaco 1 Lucas Ocampos 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,230
- - -
Anderlecht 2 Chancel Mbemba 44,86
Galatasaray 0
Red Card: Selcuk Inan 83
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,857
- - -
Arsenal 2 Yaya Sanogo 2, Alexis Sanchez 57
Borussia Dortmund 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 59,902
- - -
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Danny 79
Benfica 0
Red Card: Luisao 90+2
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,123
- - -
Tuesday, November 25
Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 21pen,85,90+1
Bayern Munich 2 Xabi Alonso 40, Robert Lewandowski 45
Red Card: Mehdi Benatia 20
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 44,510
- - -
APOEL Nicosia 0
Red Card: Joao Guilherme 84
Barcelona 4 Luis Suarez 27, Lionel Messi 38,58,87
Red Card: Rafinha 70
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,626
- - -
Paris St Germain 3 Edinson Cavani 33,83, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 78
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Davy Klaassen 67
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,130
- - -
Schalke 04 0
Chelsea 5 John Terry 2, Willian 29, Jan Kirchhoff 44og, Didier Drogba 76, Ramires 78
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 54,442
- - -
Sporting 3 Carlos Mane 10, Nani 35, Islam Slimani 65
Maribor 1 Jefferson 42og
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 32,739
- - -
Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Athletic Club 1 Mikel San Jose 68
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,489
- - -
CSKA Moscow 1 Vasily Berezutsky 90+3
AS Roma 1 Francesco Totti 43
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 0
- - -
BATE Borisov 0
Porto 3 Hector Herrera 56, Jackson Martinez 65, Tello 89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,147
- - -