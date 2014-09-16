Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 16 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Fuka Arthur Masuaku 13, Ibrahim Afellay 31, Kostantinos Mitroglou 73 Atletico Madrid 2 Mario Mandzukic 38, Antoine Griezmann 86 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 31,946 - - - Juventus 2 Carlos Tevez 59,90 Malmo 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,218 - - - Liverpool 2 Mario Balotelli 82, Steven Gerrard 90+3pen Ludogorets 1 Dani Abalo 90 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 43,307 - - - Real Madrid 5 Marek Suchy 14og, Gareth Bale 30, Cristiano Ronaldo 31, James Rodriguez 36, Karim Benzema 79 Basel 1 Derlis Gonzalez 38 Halftime: 4-1; Attendance: 65,364 - - - Monaco 1 Joao Moutinho 61 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,130 - - - Benfica 0 Red Card: Artur 18 Zenit St Petersburg 2 Hulk 5, Axel Witsel 22 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 35,294 - - - Galatasaray 1 Burak Yilmaz 90+1 Anderlecht 1 Dennis Praet 52 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,553 - - - Borussia Dortmund 2 Ciro Immobile 45, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 48 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 65,851 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, September 17 AS Roma (Italy) v CSKA Moscow (Russia) (1845) Bayern Munich (Germany) v Manchester City (England) (1845) Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) v Paris St Germain (France) (1845) Barcelona (Spain) v APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) (1845) Chelsea (England) v Schalke 04 (Germany) (1845) Maribor (Slovenia) v Sporting (Portugal) (1845) Athletic Club (Spain) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) (1845) Porto (Portugal) v BATE Borisov (Belarus) (1845)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.