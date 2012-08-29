Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 29
Lille 2 Lucas Digne 43, Tulio De Melo 105
FC Copenhagen 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
CFR Cluj 1 Pantelis Kapetanos 20
Basel 0
Missed penalty: Alexander Frei 43
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 6,500
- - -
Celtic 2 Gary Hooper 30, Victor Wanyama 88
Helsingborg 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 52,000
- - -
Fenerbahce 1 Moussa Sow 69
Spartak Moscow 1 Ari 6
Red Card: Demy de Zeeuw 81
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 38,000
- - -
Dynamo Kiev 1 Ideye Brown 88
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Evgeniy Hacherydy 70og, Juan Arango 78
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 53,000
- - -
Tuesday, August 28
Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 Laszlo Lencse 67
BATE Borisov 1 Aleksandr Pavlov 90+4
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 3,106
- - -
Anderlecht 2 Dieumerci Mbokani 81, Aleksandr Jakovenko 89
AEL Limassol 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,174
- - -
Maribor 0
Red Card: Arghus Soares Bordignon 85
Dinamo Zagreb 1 Tonel 12
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,400
- - -
Udinese 1 Pablo Armero 25
Braga 1 Ruben Micael 72
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,560
- - -
Panathinaikos 0
Malaga 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,719
- - -