Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 19 Monaco 3 Kylian Mbappe 3, Radamel Falcao 17, Valere Germain 81 Borussia Dortmund 1 Marco Reus 48 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 17,135 - - - Barcelona 0 Juventus 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 96,290 - - - Tuesday, April 18 Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 61 Atletico Madrid 1 Saul Niguez 26 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,548 - - - Real Madrid 4 Cristiano Ronaldo 76,104,109, Marco Asensio 112 Bayern Munich 2 Robert Lewandowski 53pen, Sergio Ramos 77og Red Card: Arturo Vidal 84 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 78,346 - - -
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.