Aug 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 24
APOEL Nicosia 1 Pieros Sotiriou 69
FC Copenhagen 1 Federico Santander 86
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Salzburg 1 Valentino Lazaro 22
Dinamo Zagreb 2 Junior Fernandes 87, El Arabi Soudani 95
Halftime: 1-0;
- - -
Manchester City 1 Fabian Delph 56
Steaua Bucharest 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Rostov 4 Sardar Azmoun 34, Aleksandr Erokhin 52, Christian Noboa 60, Dmitri Poloz 66
Red Card: Fedor Koudryashov 83
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Davy Klaassen 84pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,320
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 Thorgan Hazard 9,64,84, Raffael 33,40,77
Young Boys 1 Yoric Ravet 79
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Tuesday, August 23
Viktoria Plzen 2 Michal Duris 7, Ales Mateju 64
Ludogorets 2 Virgil Misidjan 17, Claudiu Keserue 90+5
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,312
- - -
Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 Ben Sahar 21, Ovidiu Hoban 48
Missed penalty: Maharan Radi 15
Celtic 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,383
- - -
Legia Warsaw 1 Michal Kucharczyk 90+2
Red Card: Adam Hlousek 67
Dundalk 1 Robbie Benson 19
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,066
- - -
AS Roma 0
Red Card: Daniele De Rossi 39, Emerson Palmieri 50
Porto 3 Felipe 8, Miguel Layun 73, Jesus Corona 75
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 39,866
- - -
Monaco 1 Fabinho 90+1pen
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 8,750
- - -